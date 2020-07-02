Employees at Massachusetts marijuana firm vote to unionize

Employees at New England Treatment Access, a cannabis company based in Massachusetts, voted to form a union under the United Food and Commercial Workers – becoming the latest marijuana industry workers to affiliate with the UFCW.

Sixty workers at NETA’s grow facility in Franklin cast the votes to unionize, the Boston Business Journal reported.

If the vote is certified by the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations, the union will negotiate contracts on behalf of the employees.

NETA had 750 employees in 2019, according to the Business Journal. The UFCW represents 1.3 million people in multiple industries.

Other workers in the cannabis industry have unionized, including a recent vote at Cresco Labs in the Chicago area.