Altieri steps down as chief of marijuana advocacy group NORML

Erik Altieri, who has served as executive director of NORML since November 2016, announced his departure from the Washington DC-based marijuana advocacy organization.

He is stepping down from the position “to pursue projects outside of the marijuana policy reform space,” according to a Tuesday news release.

NORML Treasurer Randy Quast, who serves on the group’s board of directors, will take the role of acting executive director while a committee searches for Altieri’s replacement.

Altieri first started working with NORML in 2007 as an intern and later served as communications director.