Altieri steps down as chief of marijuana advocacy group NORML

By MJBizDaily Staff

Erik Altieri, who has served as executive director of NORML since November 2016, announced his departure from the Washington DC-based marijuana advocacy organization.

He is stepping down from the position “to pursue projects outside of the marijuana policy reform space,” according to a Tuesday news release.

NORML Treasurer Randy Quast, who serves on the group’s board of directors, will take the role of acting executive director while a committee searches for Altieri’s replacement.

Altieri first started working with NORML in 2007 as an intern and later served as communications director.

