, Evaluating new and existing marijuana markets for business opportunities

Between the new marijuana markets legalized by voters in November and changes in store for states with existing medical and adult-use cannabis programs, finding the best opportunities can be a challenge.

In the following pieces, we profile five states that are making changes to their cannabis programs—California and Illinois—or bringing new markets online—Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota.

To rate each location on potential profitability and ease of doing businesses, Marijuana Business Magazine looked at the following factors in each state to score them on a scale of 1 (least business friendly) to 5 (most business friendly):

Population

Estimated cannabis revenue.

Level of business regulations.

Medical marijuana patients per capita.

Licensing opportunities and fees.

California

South Dakota

Illinois

Montana

New Jersey