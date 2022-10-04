Ex-SoCal politician gets 5-year prison sentence in marijuana bribery scheme

By MJBizDaily Staff

Former Southern California politician Jermaine Wright was sentenced to five years in a federal prison after being convicted of bribery in a marijuana business licensing scheme as well as attempted arson.

Wright, who was mayor pro tem and a city councilor in Adelanto, California, was arrested and charged in 2017 with soliciting and accepting a $10,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent to help in obtaining a license to open a marijuana transportation business.

The 46-year-old also was charged with paying a different undercover FBI agent $1,500 to burn down his restaurant for the insurance payout, the Associated Press reported.

Wright, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, received the minimum five-year sentence, according to the AP.

He is part of a growing list of local officials involved in corruption practices related to the marijuana industry.

In 2021, for example, then-Adelanto Mayor Richard Kerr was indicted by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking nearly $60,000 in bribes and kickbacks related to marijuana business licensing.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Efforts intensify to battle corruption involving local government officials and cannabis industry

Legal

Trulieve employee died from ‘hazards of ground cannabis dust,’ OSHA report says

Legal

Another lawsuit targets Detroit’s adult-use marijuana licensing ordinance
All U.S. Briefs California Legal 