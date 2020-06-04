Kris Krane

President

4Front Ventures

What are the top two or three state U.S. marijuana markets, either medical or recreational or both, you’re most bullish on for 2020 and 2021?

Illinois, Massachusetts, California.

Why are you keen on these states?

All three are emerging adult-use markets but with very different market conditions that have us optimistic.

The current number of licenses in Illinois means that all the existing operators should do quite well.

The only real constraint is supply keeping up with demand, which has begun to improve and will continue to do so in the coming months and years.

There will also be additional stores coming online in the next year, meaning more wholesale opportunities for licensed cultivators.

Massachusetts does not have the same limited license environment, but the extremely challenging regulatory environment means that those who are able to get licensed should do quite well.

It is somewhat ironic that the state’s relative inability to get the program up and running winds up benefiting those few companies that are able to achieve a license and get operational.

California is not for the faint of heart, with a byzantine regulatory structure that has largely prevented the industry from reaching close to its full potential. The illicit and gray market is still strong, providing more competition than other legal operators.

But as more businesses get licensed, this will change.

Our focus is on using automation to produce CPG products at a price point that will be competitive with illicit-market products, which we believe will ultimately be a strategy that determines who wins out in that state.

What are your plans for the markets that you’re bullish on?

We have operations in all three states, so our plan is to expand our presence, mostly using existing licenses with a possible eye on acquisitions down the road.

In Illinois, we are planning on increasing our production capacity in phases over the next couple of years to help meet the strong demand for wholesale product.

We also plan to open a second retail location this year with plans for more behind that.

In Massachusetts, our focus is on converting our existing medical licenses to adult use, a process that is challenging and time consuming but ultimately pays off for those who get through it.

In California, we are focused on launching a highly automated production facility that will allow us to produce quality products at a low cost to help bring customers from the illicit market into the legal stores.