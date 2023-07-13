Facebook parent Meta updates hemp, CBD ad rules, but curbs remain

Social media giant Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, updated its advertising policy for hemp and CBD products, although ads for CBD products remain heavily restricted.

The new policy does permit “the promotion of legally permissible, non-ingestible CBD in the U.S., with some restrictions,” according to Meta’s July 11 announcement.

However, Meta still outright bans ads that “promote or offer the sale of THC products or cannabis products containing related psychoactive components,” according to the full policy.

Without written permission, Meta advertisers can promote or offer to sell hemp products “that don’t contain CBD or >0.3% THC (e.g. hemp seed and hemp fiber) in Canada, Mexico and the United States, provided they comply with all applicable local laws, required or established industry codes, guidelines and licenses.”

However, Meta continues to ban advertisements promoting, or offering to sell, CBD “or similar cannabinoid products,” with a notable – but limited – exception.

Specifically, Meta advises in a help document that U.S. advertisers can promote or offer to sell, “legally permissible CBD products” only if they are certified by LegitScript and receive Meta’s written permission.

LegitScript currently certifies only “non-ingestible CBD products,” according to the document.

“You’re allowed to educate, advocate or give public service announcements related to CBD and related products as long as your ads don’t promote or offer any prohibited products for sale,” Meta’s help document added.

Ads related to “social issues, elections, or politics” will require a disclaimer, however.

Meta also warned that ads for CBD or hemp products may not include “any claims to treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or diagnose a disease or medical condition in humans or animals.”

For example, a statement that “our CBD products treat anxiety” is out of bounds.

Images depicting cannabis flower or cannabis oil are also forbidden, according to Meta’s help document.

A separate advertising policy applies to prescription drugs.

Meta’s latest hemp and CBD policy comes after competing social media company Twitter eased its cannabis industry advertising rules earlier this year.

Unlike Meta, Twitter does allow ads promoting THC products under certain circumstances.

Google has also relaxed its advertising restrictions on hemp and CBD advertisements.

Solomon Israel can be reached at solomon.israel@mjbizdaily.com.