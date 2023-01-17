FDA to face questions about CBD rules from key congressional committee

The U.S. House Oversight Committee plans to grill Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf about why the agency still hasn’t created CBD regulations.

Rep. James Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, said during an interview with the U.S. Hemp Roundtable advocacy group that his group wants to ask Califf about the FDA’s “lack of action” on issues including hemp-derived CBD that fall under the agency’s regulatory jurisdiction.

“I want to bring the FDA commissioner in front of the committee, and this is one of the things that we want to talk about,” Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, told the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

“It’s not just their lack of action with respect to CBD and other types of hemp – it’s their inaction regarding a lot of areas of their jurisdiction.”

Comer said he believes the FDA’s focus on COVID-19 and vaccines might have prevented the agency from addressing other issues.

According to Hemp Today, the FDA has focused on enforcement rather than clarifying what the rules are.

In March, for example, the FDA and Federal Trade Commission sent letters to seven CBD companies warning them about making health claims related to COVID-19.

For its part, FDA said there isn’t enough research into CBD toxicity, recommended doses and potential harms, according to Hemp Today.