Feds agree to return $1.1 million in legal marijuana funds seized in California

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to give back $1.1 million in legal marijuana proceeds to an armored car company after its vehicles were stopped by sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino County, California, last year.

As a result of the settlement, Empyreal Logistics – which does business in 28 states and acts as a cash courier between many marijuana businesses and their banks as well as for mainstream industries – will drop its federal lawsuit against the DOJ, the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, The Orange County Register reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The settlement ends the government’s forfeiture enforcement against Empyreal, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told the Register.

But Empyreal’s lawsuit against the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department remains active.

The hemp industry’s success begins with quality genetics. 2022 Hemp Variety Yearbook – Now Available! Hemp Industry Daily’s essential guide for helping farmers, breeders and brokers better understand the complexities of the hemp plant and its genetics. Featured inside: Learn how to source genetics domestically and internationally

In-depth listing of seed varieties currently available on the market, by purpose

The latest updates in hemp genetics research and development

And more! Get the 2022 Yearbook

That suit alleges that law enforcement officers engaged in “highway robbery” from Empyreal vehicles by seizing cash they knew came from state-legal marijuana businesses.

Beyond the California issue, an Empyreal driver was stopped in October in Kansas while transporting cash from a Missouri medical marijuana dispensary to a financial institution in Colorado.