Final vote expected on California bill that might impact cannabis companies

A bill in the California Legislature that could have major ramifications for marijuana and hemp companies in the state is expected to get a final vote this week.

The measure in question – Assembly Bill 45 – has been in the works for years as marijuana businesses have been prohibited from selling hemp goods and hemp companies have been pushing to overturn California’s prohibition on selling CBD outside dispensaries.

But the bill has also been a contentious one, with stakeholders from all sides competing to have their interests represented in the final bill.

Those varying priorities and agendas ranged from hemp product lab testing to the legality of smokable-hemp flower.

It appears, however, that lawmakers and stakeholders might have reached a final agreement on the bill, and final passage could come as early as Wednesday, according to HBW Insight.

The Legislature faces a deadline to approve any remaining bills before it adjourns for the year on Friday.