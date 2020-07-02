Finding sustainable packaging options for cannabis products

More than two-thirds of American consumers consider sustainability when making a purchase, and they are willing to pay more for sustainable products, according to a 2019 survey conducted by CGS, a New York-based provider of information technology services.

When it comes to cannabis packaging, sustainability is notoriously difficult to achieve, with states requiring individual wrappers, copious labels and other waste-intensive practices.

Nonetheless, brands can do their part – and seek higher price points for their products – by selecting packaging that can be recycled or is made from recycled materials.

What follows is a sampling of products from suppliers of sustainable packaging.