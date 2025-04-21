First marijuana consumption venue opens in San Diego County

By MJBizDaily Staff

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Get on the pre-registration list now to receive early bird ticket pricing. Secure your spot today!

The first marijuana consumption venue in San Diego County has opened.

Sessions by the Bay opened last week in advance of 4/20 in National City, a coastal suburb about 6 miles south of downtown San Diego.

The lounge is a joint venture between the city and a development corporation established by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, according to San Diego TV station KUSI,.

The tribal nation operates several other businesses in the area, including hotels, restaurants and a casino resort.

The three-level space includes a cannabis store and a restaurant, where diners can order infused food and drinks or pair traditional fare with curated marijuana products.

Those types of allowances, akin to marijuana cafes in the Netherlands, were signed into California law in September by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The long-awaited policy shift has boosted hospitality innovation in the space and new revenue generators, including the creation of marijuana cocktail programs as well as the ability to host public and private events.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

California governor approves consumption cafes, vetoes cannabis events bill
Image of an employee checking a customer's ID as a $100 bill sits near the register

News by State

2 California municipalities approve cannabis business tax cuts
Image of downtown Los Angeles skyline

Legal

California shutters marijuana testing lab for 7 alleged violations
Image of a chemist examining dry cannabis under a microscope
Briefs California Legal Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY