First marijuana consumption venue opens in San Diego County

The first marijuana consumption venue in San Diego County has opened.

Sessions by the Bay opened last week in advance of 4/20 in National City, a coastal suburb about 6 miles south of downtown San Diego.

The lounge is a joint venture between the city and a development corporation established by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, according to San Diego TV station KUSI,.

The tribal nation operates several other businesses in the area, including hotels, restaurants and a casino resort.

The three-level space includes a cannabis store and a restaurant, where diners can order infused food and drinks or pair traditional fare with curated marijuana products.

Those types of allowances, akin to marijuana cafes in the Netherlands, were signed into California law in September by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The long-awaited policy shift has boosted hospitality innovation in the space and new revenue generators, including the creation of marijuana cocktail programs as well as the ability to host public and private events.