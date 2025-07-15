First time at MJBizCon? Here’s what you need to know.

Attending MJBizCon for the first time is exhilarating and overwhelming.

It’s also essential for anyone who wants to make their mark in the cannabis industry.

The world’s largest B2B cannabis and hemp expo, MJBizCon 2025 is Dec. 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Think of it as a comprehensive deep dive into everything from cultivation to retail, with endless opportunities for learning and connecting.

Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of the show.

Planning your attack

Don’t overdo it or you’ll wear yourself out. These are long days and even longer nights and you don’t want to be running on fumes by the end of the conference.

Here’s how to plan your schedule like a seasoned pro:

Prioritize ruthlessly: Take a good look at the conference schedule, especially the pre-show forums on Dec. 2 covering finance, marketing, science, psychedelics and the new Business 101 Forum. Decide what’s most critical to your goals and mark those sessions as “must attend” and everything else as “nice to have.”

Take a good look at the conference schedule, especially the pre-show forums on Dec. 2 covering finance, marketing, science, psychedelics and the new Business 101 Forum. Decide what’s most critical to your goals and mark those sessions as “must attend” and everything else as “nice to have.” Embrace the Expo Hall: The Expo Hall is massive, with dedicated pavilions for Cultivation, Processing, Packaging & Lab and Retail. You will get lost, and your feet will hurt. Instead of wandering aimlessly, identify key exhibitors or product categories you want to explore beforehand. This helps you navigate more efficiently and avoid sensory overload.

The Expo Hall is massive, with dedicated pavilions for Cultivation, Processing, Packaging & Lab and Retail. You will get lost, and your feet will hurt. Instead of wandering aimlessly, identify key exhibitors or product categories you want to explore beforehand. This helps you navigate more efficiently and avoid sensory overload. Build in downtime: Schedule breaks. Whether it’s a quick coffee, a walk outside or just finding a quiet corner to decompress, taking a break will allow you to recharge.

Schedule breaks. Whether it’s a quick coffee, a walk outside or just finding a quiet corner to decompress, taking a break will allow you to recharge. Leverage the app: The official MJBizCon app includes the full schedule, exhibitor lists and a map. Download it in advance and use it to favorite sessions and create your personalized agenda. It’s a lifesaver.

Networking that works: Beyond the business card

Networking at MJBizCon is where the magic happens, but it’s not just about collecting a stack of business cards. It’s about making genuine connections.

The approach: Don’t be afraid to walk up to someone and introduce yourself. A simple “Hi, I’m John, and I’m interested in your pre-roll machines” can open a conversation. Look for people who are standing alone or in small groups that seem approachable. And remember, everyone there wants to network, too.

Don’t be afraid to walk up to someone and introduce yourself. A simple “Hi, I’m John, and I’m interested in your pre-roll machines” can open a conversation. Look for people who are standing alone or in small groups that seem approachable. And remember, everyone there wants to network, too. Listen more than you talk: Ask open-ended questions. Learn about people’s challenges, successes and what they’re hoping to gain from MJBizCon. People love to talk about themselves and their work. This will give you valuable insights.

Ask open-ended questions. Learn about people’s challenges, successes and what they’re hoping to gain from MJBizCon. People love to talk about themselves and their work. This will give you valuable insights. Be authentic: Most memorable connections come from genuine conversations, not sales pitches. Share a bit about your journey, your passions and what drives you in the industry. Relatability builds trust.

Most memorable connections come from genuine conversations, not sales pitches. Share a bit about your journey, your passions and what drives you in the industry. Relatability builds trust. Take notes (discreetly): After a conversation, jot down a quick note on their business card or in your phone about what you discussed. This helps immensely when you follow up. For example, “Met John, talked about his new cultivation tech, has a golden retriever named Sparky.”

After a conversation, jot down a quick note on their business card or in your phone about what you discussed. This helps immensely when you follow up. For example, “Met John, talked about his new cultivation tech, has a golden retriever named Sparky.” The follow-up that makes a difference: This is where most people drop the ball. A generic “Nice to meet you” email won’t cut it. Reference something specific you talked about. “It was great meeting you at MJBizCon. I really enjoyed our conversation about your new cultivation tech and hope to connect again soon.” Or, if appropriate, “As we discussed, here’s that article on pre-rolls.” A personal touch goes a long way and shows you were truly engaged.

This is where most people drop the ball. A generic “Nice to meet you” email won’t cut it. Reference something specific you talked about. “It was great meeting you at MJBizCon. I really enjoyed our conversation about your new cultivation tech and hope to connect again soon.” Or, if appropriate, “As we discussed, here’s that article on pre-rolls.” A personal touch goes a long way and shows you were truly engaged. Use networking events: MJBizCon offers structured networking opportunities like “Empowering Women” and “Achieving Equity” events, show floor networking lounges and “State Takeovers.” These are fantastic for meeting people with shared interests or geographical connections. There are plenty of after parties that encourage networking in a more relaxed atmosphere. New this year is the NuWu Takeover where you’ll be able to see, smell and sample products

The Power of a Shared Experience

Be open to conversations with the people around you, and you could forge connections that will help get your cannabis business to the next level.

A seemingly random conversation can be turned into valuable professional connection and a friend in the industry. Sometimes the best connections happen when you least expect them, simply by being open and present.

Attending MJBizCon for the first time is your chance to learn from the best, discover cutting-edge innovations and build relationships that will propel your career forward. Go in prepared, be open to new connections and most importantly, have fun.

