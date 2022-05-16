Tribe to expand medical cannabis cultivation in South Dakota

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is building two new cultivation facilities to support its medical cannabis dispensary in South Dakota, citing high demand.

The Flandreau, South Dakota-based dispensary, called Native Nations Cannabis, opened 10 months ago, the Tribal Business News reported.

The dispensary reportedly serves roughly 10,500 medical marijuana patients registered with the tribe.

In comparison, South Dakota’s state MMJ program had only 652 approved patient cards as of May 10, according to the state health department.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s existing cultivation operation is a 10,000-square-foot facility reportedly yielding 80 pounds per week.

Customers have been limited to buying 4 grams of medical cannabis per day.

The first of the two new cultivation facilities is planned to open this summer.

The dispensary has had a positive financial impact for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, tribal spokesperson David Kills-A-Hundred told the Tribal Business News.

“We have been able to increase the living standards for every tribal member that we have on the reservation,” he said.

The tribe approved a recreational marijuana project in 2015 and planned a cannabis resort to attract tourists but later suspended the project and destroyed its crop.