Flora Growth subsidiary Just Brands acquires No Cap Hemp Co.

Florida-based Just Brands, a subsidiary of Toronto’s Flora Growth Corp., acquired all of Florida-based No Cap Hemp Co.’s assets.
Instead of a cash or share-based deal, Fort Lauderdale-headquartered Just Brands will pay 10% of gross revenue from sales of No Cap products, according to a news release.
The total amount that Just Brands will pay is capped at $2 million.
“This transaction will allow Flora to immediately benefit from a profitable, cash flow positive and growing business,” Flora Growth Chair and CEO Luis Merchan said in a statement.
Flora Growth pointed out in its release that the deal will add:
- Smokable products to the Just Brands line.
- Roughly 75 stock-keeping units (SKUs) to Flora’s portfolio as well as the Moonblunt and No Cap brands.
The release also noted that “No Cap’s gas infusion technology should also complement Flora Labs’ manufacturing capabilities” and that the Davie, Florida-based company’s gas infusion technology should augment Flora Labs’ manufacturing capabilities.
This acquisition comes on the heels of Flora Growth’s February purchase of the JustCBD wellness brand for $16 million.
“No Cap’s unique product offering coupled with JustCBD’s robust distribution positions Flora to be the leader in the alternative cannabinoid segment,” Merchan added.
For the first half of 2022, Flora reported a revenue increase to $15 million, an increase of 117% from the second half of 2021.