Florida lawmakers nix THC cap for younger medical marijuana patients

The Florida Senate killed a provision that would have limited THC in medical cannabis to 10% for patients younger than 21, which could have been costly to businesses.

A number of states recently moved to restrict THC, but so far the measures have failed.

Still, the trend is worrisome as businesses would be required to make potentially costly adjustments to cultivation and processing methods.

Cannabis businesses also complain that there’s no scientific basis for arbitrary THC caps and that patients with some medical conditions benefit from high THC products.

Initially, Florida’s speaker of the state House wanted to cap THC in all medical marijuana at 10%.

The Florida House voted to include the cap for patients younger than 21 in a broader health care package, but the Senate stripped out the provision before acting on the bill late Friday.

– Jeff Smith