Florida medical cannabis company told to recall moldy flower

Medical marijuana company Alpha Foliage, which does business in Florida as Surterra Wellness, was ordered to recall flower that contained high levels of mold.

According to the News Service of Florida, the state health department’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use said the product, Granddaddy Purple Whole Flower, tested above the acceptable limit for aspergillus, a common indoor and outdoor microbial.

Inhaling aspergillus can cause serious problems for people with weakened immune systems or lung disease.

Surterra Wellness dispensed 17,448,318 ounces of medical marijuana flower, a little more than 545 tons, in July, the news service reported.

The company operates 39 medical marijuana treatment centers, the state’s term for dispensaries, second only to Trulieve, which has 56 locations.