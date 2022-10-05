Florida medical marijuana dispensaries begin reopening after Hurricane Ian

Dozens of Florida medical marijuana dispensaries shuttered during the onslaught and aftermath of Hurricane Ian are starting to reopen.

Tallahassee-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis, the largest dispensary operator in the state with 120 stores, has reopened 50 of the 55 locations it closed, according to the company’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

MÜV, owned by Illinois-based multistate operator Verano Holdings, has reopened most of the 30 or so dispensaries it closed last week.

Its Bonita Springs, Fort Myers-Cypress, Fort Meyers-Colonial, Marco Island and North Port locations are operating at limited business hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberty Health Sciences, a unit of Miami-based MSO Ayr Wellness, said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter it reopened its Fort Meyers and Bonita Springs dispensaries.

More than half of Florida’s 485 medical marijuana stores were located in the direct path of excessive rainfall and potential storm surges, according to data from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, the National Hurricane Center and MJBizDaily research.