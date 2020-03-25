Count Florida and Oklahoma among the states in which medical marijuana dispensaries are considered “essential” businesses that can remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Florida statute considers medical cannabis dispensaries in the state to be an essential service such as pharmacies, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

In Oklahoma, the state’s Medical Marijuana Authority posted the following message on Twitter:

“We are open! Medical marijuana businesses are considered essential services and will not be required to close at this time.”

In Florida, many dispensaries, including multistate operators such as Trulieve, have joined a growing cannabis industry trend by ramping up delivery services during the health crisis.

Trulieve, the largest seller of medical marijuana products in Florida, also increased production at its cultivation and processing facilities, the Times reported.

As in other states, Florida dispensary operators also are increasingly offering drive-thru windows and online ordering to lower the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

