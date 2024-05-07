Republican opposition to adult-use cannabis legalization in Florida has long been presumed, and now it’s official.

According to the Florida Phoenix, the executive board of the Republican Party of Florida voted at its recent quarterly meeting to oppose Amendment 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana sales in the state, is among six constitutional amendments that will go before Florida voters in November.

In a statement released Monday, GOP board Chair Evan Power described the adult-use initiative as an unnecessary attempt “by an increasingly shrinking minority who know the only way to win support for their radical agenda is to confuse and mislead the electorate.”

Adult-use opponents, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, contend there is no need to legalize recreational marijuana because the state’s medical cannabis program – the largest in the nation with more than 880,000 patients – is already so strong, the Phoenix reported.

Morgan Hill, a spokesperson for the Smart & Safe Florida legalization campaign, dismissed the GOP’s announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision to authorize the use of adult-use cannabis will be made by the citizens of Florida at the ballot box – not at a gathering of political insiders,” Hill told the Florida Phoenix.

Hill added that Amendment 3 “has wide bipartisan support because Floridians know legalization means accountability, transparency and safety.”