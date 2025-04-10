Florida Senate approves bill banning hemp-derived THC products

The Florida Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would ban delta-8 and delta-10 products while placing several more restrictions on the sale and potency of hemp-derived THC beverages.

Senate Bill 438, according to The Floridian, would install a cap of less than 5 milligrams of intoxicating hemp THC for delta-9 drinks or 50 milligrams per container.

The bill approved Wednesday also includes stipulations from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to prohibit hemp stores with 500 feet of competing retailers such as gas stations as well as day care centers and schools – common buffers mandated in nearly every regulated marijuana market.

Last June, DeSantis provided the growing hemp industry in Florida a big win after he vetoed a bill that would have effectively outlawed most popular hemp-derived THC products in the state.

SB 438 includes the same provisions as that measure, along with more restrictions.

Companion bills in Florida’s House of Representatives must advance through committee before a full vote, The Floridian reported.

At least 13 states have banned delta-8 products while another nine prohibit sales outside licensed marijuana retail channels, according to MJBizDaily research.