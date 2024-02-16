Florida Senate passes bill banning hemp-derived THC products

Florida has taken another step toward banning hemp-derived products containing delta-8 and delta-10 THC in the state after the Senate unanimously passed a bill this week.

The bill now goes to the state House of Representatives, according to Tampa Bay TV station WTSP.

Meanwhile, a House version of the measure has “yet to be taken up by its full chamber,” WTSP reported.

Products containing delta-8 THC – which is a less potent form of marijuana – has been sold in an increasing number of unlicensed stores across Florida since the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill legalized hemp.

The interest in delta-8 THC in Florida likely stems from the fact the state offers only legal medical marijuana, not adult-use products.

Industry insiders hope an updated Farm Bill will provide more clarity and federal regulation of hemp-derived products, but until then, it’s been up to state lawmakers to decide how to deal with the products in the meantime.

A Farm Bill reboot was delayed from last year to 2024,