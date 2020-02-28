Florida would cap the amount of THC in medical cannabis at 10% for patients younger than 21 under a state Senate bill amendment filed Friday, a move that could be disruptive to the state’s fast-growing MMJ industry.

The measure, however, isn’t as stringent as a proposal floated by Florida House lawmakers to cap all medical cannabis at 10%.

That proposal would require growers to destroy any flower and genetics higher in THC and remove the flower and concentrates from dispensary shelves.

Still, the Senate amendment, which has some exceptions, such as for the terminally ill, could require challenging and likely costly business adjustments.

Jeffrey Sharkey, president of the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida, called the amendment a “big problem” but added that “many members of the Senate will fight it.”

The bill is scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Rules Committee on Monday.

Sharkey wrote in an email Friday to Marijuana Business Daily that any THC cap “undermines the medical assessments and dosage recommendations made by physicians for their patients.”

– Jeff Smith