Florida’s top marijuana regulator steps down

By MJBizDaily Staff

Florida’s top marijuana regulator is stepping down after three years to take a position as deputy general counsel in Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office.

Christopher Kimball left the Office of Medical Marijuana Use at the Florida Department of Health in July, according to News From The States, citing his LinkedIn profile.

Kimball is being replaced by Bobbie Smith, who previously was director of legislative affairs for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kimball’s resignation comes as the state gears up to defend its November decision to award 22 new medical marijuana licenses.

The decision sparked more than 20 legal challenges from vendors who were denied licenses.

The challenges have been combined into a single case, with a three-month hearing scheduled to begin in October.

Florida announced the new licenses shortly after last fall’s failed adult-use ballot initiative.

The campaign behind last fall’s failed initiative is gearing up to try again in 2026.

Paula Savchenko, an attorney in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told the Florida Phoenix that it could be another year before new licenses are awarded because the challenges are complex and so many parties are involved.

All U.S. Briefs Florida Medical & Recreational 
