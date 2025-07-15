Flowhub launches new online cannabis ordering platform

Cannabis software technology platform Flowhub on Monday launched an integrated web-based ordering solution to help high-volume dispensaries increase revenue for pick-up orders placed online.

Designed by former Wayfair e-commerce experts, Flowhub Ecommerce is meant to increase the average online order value and drive higher conversion rates, according to a company news release.

“Shoppers expect a seamless, digital-first experience, but outdated e-commerce tools leave dispensaries dealing with broken integrations, inaccurate menus and lost revenue,” Kyle Sherman, founder and CEO of Denver-based Flowhub, said in a statement.

According to the company, Flowhub Ecommerce offers:

Live inventory sync, in which online menus update as inventory changes, ensuring product availability is accurate.

Integrated pre-payment via ACH: Customers can pay ahead for online orders directly through their bank, allowing dispensaries to capture their full order value upfront and reduce no-shows.

Personalized shopping experience: Returning customers who verify their phone number are instantly matched to their profile, unlocking loyalty rewards, discounts, and product recommendations.

Fast setup with custom branding: Retailers can use Flowhubs catalog and pre-built templates to deploy a fully branded menu with no coding or integration mapping required.

Data from more than $1.5 million in early-access Flowhub Ecommerce sales indicates average order values are 27% greater than previous platforms.

“Retailers don’t just want a pretty website,” Sherman added. “They need a platform that converts.”