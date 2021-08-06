The former owners of Oregon-based Cura Cannabis, one of the subsidiaries now owned by Massachusetts-based multistate operator Curaleaf, agreed this week to pay more than $500,000 to settle a class action lawsuit over mislabeled marijuana vape cartridges.

According to The Oregonian, the settlement stems from a case last year in which state regulators concluded that the Portland company had mislabeled 186,000 vape cartridges under its Select brand as 100% marijuana when in fact employees had cut the cannabis oil with additives.

The business has already paid $110,000 to the state in penalties for the incident.

The Oregonian said an attorney for Cura did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Following the incident last year, Cura Cannabis – which also does business as Cura Partners – finalized an all-stock acquisition deal by Curaleaf, which was originally announced in 2019 and valued at nearly $1 billion.

At the time of the sale in 2020, Cura was Oregon’s “largest marijuana company,” the Oregonian reported.

Cura also settled a separate lawsuit earlier this month with a California investing consultant, Arcadia Capital, which claimed in a court filing that it was owed a portion of the acquisition deal price. The two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, and the terms were not disclosed.

Curaleaf trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol CURA and on over-the-counter markets under the symbol CURLF.