Michigan-based Gage Growth said it raised $55 million of capital through a one-year secured loan to help finance retail acquisitions and growth in the state.

The annual interest rate of the loan is set at the greater of 7% plus prime, or 10.25%, according to a news release.

Prime currently is 3.25%, meaning the loan is at a 10.25% annual rate, payable monthly.

Gage CEO Fabian Monaco said in the release that the deal, which is secured by a first lien on the company’s assets, provides the company with “maximum flexibility to execute on near-term acquisition opportunities.”

The financing comes as New York- and Toronto-based multistate operator TerrAscend is buying Gage in an all-stock deal initially valued at $545 million.

The $55 million loan was arranged by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Chicago Atlantic.

Gage has operations in Michigan and Canada.

The company’s portfolio includes regulatory approvals for 19 cultivation licenses, three processing permits and 15 retail licenses in Michigan, according to a news release.

Gage’s website lists 10 retail outlets in operation in Michigan, with five more coming soon.

Gage shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter markets as GAEGF and on the Canadian Securities Exchange as GAGE.

