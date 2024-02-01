Smitherman steps down from Canadian cannabis lobby group

George Smitherman, the longtime executive director of the Cannabis Council of Canada, is stepping down, and the organization is immediately commencing a search for his replacement.

The Cannabis Council, known as C3, is Canada’s largest cannabis lobby group and the national and international representative of Canada’s licensed producers and processors.

Treasurer Tamara Lovi and Secretary Elisabeth Sieber will serve as acting co-executive directors.

C3’s board will initiate a comprehensive search for a new executive director.

“George has played a pivotal role in advancing the profile and objectives of C3, leaving an indelible mark on our organization,” the organization said in a news release.

“His leadership, thinking, and indomitable spirit have been instrumental in driving positive change for our industry and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence among our members.”

Smitherman was appointed to the position in March 2020.

In the release announcing Smitherman’s departure, the organization said its 2024 strategy will focus on: