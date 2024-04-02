Georgia hemp bill imposing age limits on CBD, delta-8 THC goes to governor

By MJBizDaily Staff

Georgia is set to prohibit sales of hemp-derived cannabinoid products to anyone younger than 21, including goods containing CBD as well as intoxicating, synthetically derived cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC.

The new age restrictions for consumers – as well as new registration and testing requirements for hemp cultivators and producers – are part of a bill passed by the state General Assembly.

The so-called Georgia Hemp Farming Act, titled Senate Bill 494, now heads to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to be signed into law.

Lawmakers in Georgia have sought to regulate hemp-derived products in the state since the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill led to a flood of unregulated products derived from hemp.

Georgia does have a medical marijuana program, but only low-THC cannabis oil is allowed

SB 494 also would close the so-called “THCA” loophole by redefining delta-9 THC.

Product-makers and merchants in some states have claimed that some products are actually hemp because they contain THCA.

THCA is THC’s biosynthetic precursor that must be heated in order to be converted into THC.

