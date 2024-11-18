With the number of people enrolled as medical marijuana patients in Georgia hitting 25,000 over the weekend, the state agency that operates the program can authorize more dispensaries to open.

The six production companies licensed by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission (GAMCC) now operate 13 dispensaries across the state.

Under Georgia’s MMJ law, each of the companies will receive an additional license with every increase in the registry of 10,000 patients.

“We anticipate things are going to pick up in pace quickly from here,” GAMCC Executive Director Andrew Turnage told The (Macon) Telegraph.

Georgia’s General Assembly legalized low-THC cannabis oil in 2015 to treat a wide range of diseases but didn’t give patients a legal way to access it.

Then, in 2019, the governor signed a bill into law establishing a licensing process for production companies to grow cannabis indoors, convert their crops to oil and sell the products to registered medical marijuana patients.

Some of the growth in patient enrollment is a result of a series of listening sessions held at universities across the state, according to the GAMCC.

“We have heard from patients, caregivers, health professionals, veterans, researchers and students with an interest in or need for medical cannabis. “Their willingness to share their personal stories and feedback for improvement is invaluable to the betterment of the program,” GAMCC Chair Sid Johnson told The Telegraph.

“Patient access continues to be our mission and purpose. Expanding Georgia’s medical cannabis program, especially providing service to patients, is why the commission exists.”