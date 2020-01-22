German pharmacies have new pharmaceutical CBD supplier

The medical cannabidiol market is becoming more competitive in Germany, as 2020 kicks off with one new CBD option that pharmacists can dispense to patients.

A Cologne, Germany-based distributor of medical cannabis started offering pure CBD in kits with which pharmacists can compound preparations according to a doctor’s prescription.

3.5 grams of European Union-Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified CBD.

6 brown glass bottles.

90 milliliters of mygliol oil.

Dosing syringe.

The kits allow pharmacists to prepare oils with either 5% or 10% CBD, depending on the prescription, and include:

Currently, only a handful of suppliers offer CBD to pharmacies that can be dispensed to patients. One of these is Ontario-based Canopy Growth through its acquisition of C3.

The price at which the pharmacies buy the CBD varies depending on the size of the order and the supplier, but it is typically between 60 euros to 70 euros ($66-$77) per gram.

Some of the CBD offered to pharmacies is manufactured synthetically.

David Henn, CEO of Cannamedical, confirmed to Marijuana Business Daily that the CBD the company started supplying is plant-derived, not synthetic.

CBD products sold online and over-the-counter at German retail shops are not considered medicine by authorities. Doctors cannot prescribe these, nor is there any chance of health insurance reimbursement.

In the case of CBD sold as medicine, pharmacies typically apply a markup of about 100% after compounding the preparations per a doctor’s prescription.

Health insurers are obligated to foot the bill if certain conditions are met.

The facility from which the company sources the CBD received EU-GMP certification from a health agency of a European Union country, Henn told Marijuana Business Daily.

He did not disclose the country of origin for the CBD.