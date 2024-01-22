Germany to legalize marijuana by April, top official says

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Germany’s health minister believes marijuana legalization will become a reality in the country this spring.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has set a target for the Bundestag, the national parliament, to approve the nation’s long-awaited cannabis law in February.

Germany would then become the first country to legalize cannabis in Europe in April, according to German news reports.

“I am continuing to assume that the Cannabis Act will be passed by the Bundestag in the week between Feb. 19 and 23 and will go into force from April 1,” Lauterbach told the newspaper Die Welt, broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

Germany’s current ruling coalition came into power promising legalization, but has yet to pass a law.

A parliamentary vote, expected to occur in late 2023, was delayed in December.

The latest plan calls for:

  • Decriminalization of cannabis.
  • Home cultivation and possession starting April 1, 2024.
  • “Cultivation clubs” that would launch potentially in July.

However, some of Germany’s 16 federal states oppose legalization.

The southern state of Bavaria, which is governed by the conservative Christian Social Union, wants the law blocked, even though the latest version of the law is a major step back from the original plan of full legalization.

Regional pilot projects with commercial supply chains are not included in this draft law, severely limiting commercial opportunities in the envisioned adult-use industry.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Connecticut marijuana investment recipient isn’t licensed by state
Aerial view of Stamford, Connecticut

Cultivation

Minnesota needs to issue more than 375 adult-use cannabis licenses, study says
Image of Minnesota state capitol building

Finance

GrowerIQ buys marijuana tech firm Ample Organics from Akerna
Image of three dice spelling out M&A sitting in front of a calculator, with business graphs in the background
All U.S. Briefs Canada Cultivation Europe International Legal Recreational Retail 
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSDO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATIONTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY