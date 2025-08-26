Google Ads on Monday launched a pilot program allowing cannabis businesses to advertise on its platform if they comply with federal laws in Canada.

The pilot program, which will run for 20 weeks, is designed to “explore user interest and inform potential future policy updates,” according to a notice on Google’s website.

“During the pilot, cannabis product ads may be available on Search,” Google said in its announcement. “Participation in this pilot is restricted to federally licensed operators in Canada.”

Advertising has been a constant challenge for cannabis businesses.

While Google relaxed some advertising restrictions for hemp and CBD products in 2023, it does not allow ads that promote the use or sale of or provide informational content about cannabis.

However, some cannabis businesses have figured out a workaround for Google’s algorithm and get their ads approved.

Google isn’t the only platform to prohibit cannabis businesses from advertising their products.

In December, Meta’s social media platforms Instagram and Facebook “shadow banned” many cannabis businesses.

Shadow banning often happens without a business realizing their posts are being hidden from followers.

A shadow ban can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, depending on the violation and how quickly the company addresses it.