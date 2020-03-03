Green Growth Brands returns its focus to marijuana

Ohio-based Green Growth Brands is exiting the CBD market to focus exclusively on running its marijuana operations.

Green Growth Brands agreed to sell an 80% stake in its chain of CBD kiosks in malls to The BRN Group of New York for an undisclosed price.

Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvarth told analysts the company can provide greater value to shareholders and customers by focusing on marijuana sales.

The Columbus company, which made its move into the CBD space around 2018, already operates marijuana stores in Nevada and plans to open shops in Florida and Massachusetts later this year.

Green Growth Brands trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as GGB and on the U.S. over-the counter markets as GGBXF.

