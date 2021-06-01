Green Thumb buys Massachusetts medical marijuana operator

Marijuana multistate operator Green Thumb Industries acquired Liberty Compassion, a Massachusetts medical cannabis cultivator and retailer.

Liberty Compassion has two Affinity-branded stores in Boston and West Springfield.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

With the acquisition, Illinois-based Green Thumb now has two cultivation and processing facilities and three retail outlets in Massachusetts.

Green Thumb has a dual medical-recreational store in Amherst under its Rise brand.

“The acquisition of Liberty scales our capacity to serve massive consumer demand in one of the country’s most densely populated regions,” Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler said in a news release.

Adult-use cannabis sales in the state total $443 million year-to-date, according to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission’s open data portal.

In addition, the state has more than 100,000 registered medical marijuana patients, Green Thumb said.