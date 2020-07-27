Green Thumb wins initial victory in Arkansas cannabis licensing dispute

Green Thumb Industries was awarded a temporary restraining order by an Arkansas judge in the company’s quest to overturn the issuance of a marijuana business permit to a competitor.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Mary McGowan granted the TRO requested by Green Thumb Industries (GTI) against the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, according to Law360.com.

The commission had awarded a second dispensary license to Native Green, while Green Thumb was shut out in its bid for one of the 32 permits.

Green Thumb argued in a lawsuit against the state that the granting of a second license to Native Green is illegal because Arkansas’ MMJ law allows an individual to hold a stake in only one dispensary.

McGowan ruled that Green Thumb is likely to prevail against the commission in a future hearing on a preliminary injunction, so she granted the restraining order.

A spokesman for the commission said Native Green had received its first permit only days before the restraining order was issued.

Green Thumb maintains it should have been awarded the license in dispute because its score was exceeded only by Native Green’s.