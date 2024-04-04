Hawaii House dooms adult-use cannabis legalization again

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Did you miss the webinar “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling?” Head to MJBiz YouTube to watch it now!

Despite growing optimism that Hawaii would launch an adult-use cannabis market this year, hopes vanished this week when House Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita declined to hold a vote on the legalization bill.

Legislative priorities shifted to meeting response and recovery demands in the wake of the deadly Maui fires in August and away from Senate Bill 3335, which would have allowed recreational marijuana sales and personal cultivation.

“Ensuring the recovery of our communities continues to come at an extraordinary cost to the state budget, and the full cost of implementing the legalization of adult-use cannabis is unknown,” Yamashita said in a statement to the Star-Advertiser in Honolulu.

Marijuana reform again failed to progress through Hawaii’s more conservative House, where legalization efforts have been thwarted the past few years.

Even backing from the state’s attorney general and Democratic Gov. Josh Green were not enough to sway lawmakers.

Some House members sided with law enforcement and their concerns regarding child safety, the economy and overall health of residents – tropes often levied by legalization opponents.

Hawaii’s Senate last month overwhelmingly approved SB 3335, which would have also created a new regulatory agency and social equity program, Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

“While we are certainly grateful for the immense support and efforts of the Governor, Attorney General, Senate and the majority of House members, it’s disappointing that the bill didn’t pass,” Jaclyn Moore, CEO and co-founder of Big Island Grown, a vertically integrated operator, told MJBizDaily via email.

“The good news is that there is growing momentum for the bill’s passage and we are optimistic that adult cannabis use will become law next year.”

In another bit of good news for Hawaii’s medical marijuana market, the governor last week approved the sale of pre-rolls in MMJ dispensaries, Hawaii News Now reported.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Hawaii attorney general introduces adult-use cannabis legalization plan
Image of the Napali Coast on Kauai, Hawaii

Legal

Hawaii Senate approves adult-use marijuana legalization bill
Image of the Hawaii state capitol building in Honolulu

Legal

Momentum builds in Hawaii to legalize adult-use marijuana as foes mobilize
Image of cannabis flower buds on blue background
All U.S. Briefs Hawaii Legal Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY