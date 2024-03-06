Hawaii Senate approves adult-use marijuana legalization bill

By MJBizDaily Staff

Hawaii’s Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill to legalize adult-use marijuana retail and cultivation.

Senate Bill 3335, according to Honolulu Civic Beat, now goes to Hawaii’s more conservative House, where legalization efforts have been thwarted the past few years.

However, operators and industry advocates are far more optimistic during this legislative session because the proposal is backed by the state’s attorney general and Democratic Gov. Josh Green.

Under SB 3335, legalization would go into effect on Jan. 1 2026. Provisions include:

  • Establishing the Hawaii Hemp and Cannabis Authority, overseen by the Hemp Cannabis Control Board, to regulate marijuana and hemp businesses.
  • Creating a social equity program.
  • Imposing a 14% tax on cannabis.
  • Possession up to 1 ounce of flower and 5 grams of concentrates.
  • Personal cultivation up to six plants and storage up to 10 ounces of marijuana.

The proposal also carries several new penalties and increases law enforcement, including:

  • Establishing a DUI law, even though marijuana can be detected days after consumption.
  • Recriminalizing possession up to 3 grams for those younger than 21.
  • Creation of a cannabis enforcement unit within the Department of Law Enforcement and the addition of personnel to a drug nuisance abatement unit.

