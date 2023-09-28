Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission will hear arguments Friday from cannabis regulators and Delta Extraction about whether a recent widespread product recall was justified.

Commission representatives told the Missouri Independent that it could be 30 days before a hearing transcript is available and, thus, a decision is made.

The issue began when Missouri regulators suspended Delta Extraction’s marijuana business license on Aug. 2 and accused the company of sourcing materials from an unlicensed facility.

The state Division for Cannabis Regulation on Aug. 14 recalled roughly 62,000 marijuana products made by the Robertson-based company, including vape pens, cartridges and gummies.

A judge dismissed Delta Extraction’s lawsuit trying to fight the recall, saying the court can’t weigh in until the Administrative Hearing Commission has ruled.

The recall has led to huge losses of sales and inventory for Missouri cannabis retailers and manufacturers, according to industry sources and court documents obtained by MJBizDaily.