Hemp business sues Colorado governor, others over state contract

A Colorado hemp business filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis, several of his advisers and multiple state officials claiming that a state contract bidding process in 2020 was rigged against the company.

According to HempToday, the plaintiff, Hygiene-based BoCo Farms, alleged in the 125-page suit that:

Polis and others conspired to give a state contract to the Marijuana Policy Group instead of BoCo Farms or other bidders.

The governor has investments in hemp through holding companies and improperly pushed for the creation of a “hemp value retention program” to allow Colorado hemp farmers to sell hot hemp.

Various state officials slandered BoCo Farms and damaged its business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marijuana Policy Group (MPG), now known as MPG Consulting, is a strategic advisory firm for marijuana and hemp headquartered in Denver.

“BoCo and (CEO Grant) Orvis have been systematically attacked and damaged by the Defendants in willful and wanton disregard to their life, livelihood, and professional career,” the suit claims.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

Apart from Polis, the list of defendants includes 15 individuals – ranging from Polis’ adviser on cannabis, Ean Seeb, to a former deputy state attorney general – and the MPG.

The plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial and damages to be determined at trial.