Hemp farmers eligible for new $6 billion USDA disaster relief fund

Hemp growers who lost crops during natural disasters in 2021 and 2020 are eligible for relief payments from a new $6 billion fund through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The new Emergency Relief Program was announced May 16 to offset crop yield and value losses. Commodity crops such as hemp are eligible.

Disasters covered by the fund include:

Excessive wind.

Silt and debris that occurred as a direct result of flooding.

Drought.

“For over two years, farmers and ranchers across the country have been hard hit by an ongoing pandemic coupled with more frequent and catastrophic natural disasters,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

“These emergency relief payments will help offset the significant crop losses due to major weather events in 2020 and 2021 and help ensure farming operations are viable this crop year, into the next growing season and beyond.”

The USDA said it will for calculate initial payments based on existing data from Federal Crop Insurance programs or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.