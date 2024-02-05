A group of nonprofit and supplement organizations sent a letter pleading for the House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee to discuss U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation of hemp products such as those containing CBD.

A total of 32 organizations signed the letter, which noted that hemp was legalized five years ago and yet thousands of products still aren’t regulated.

The Committee on Energy and Commerce has the “broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee,” including areas such as “telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce,” according to the House group’s website.

The hemp organizations expressed disappointment that the FDA says it requires approval from Congress to proceed in regulating the industry.

Now, both consumer safety and industry jobs are still not protected as a result of the inaction, the hemp group wrote.

“While both House Agriculture and House Oversight have held hearings on the issue, as the primary committee of jurisdiction, Energy & Commerce must weigh in for there to be meaningful action,” the letter notes.

“We urge you to take immediate steps to hold a hearing before your committee, bringing the (request for information) ideas to public light, and offering an opportunity for your Members to weigh in on the crucial issues that must be resolved for the hemp industry to survive, and for health and public safety to truly be protected.”