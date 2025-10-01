A Kentucky-based hemp-derived THC beverage producer is the first to join the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America.

CannaBuzz’s establishes a strategic connection between traditional alcohol distribution channels and the growing intoxicating hemp beverage market, according to Highly Capitalized Network.

With spirits sales dropping 6% in the second quarter, according to the WSWA, hemp-derived THC beverages are proving a popular alternative.

THC-infused drink sales exceeded $1 billion nationwide in 2024, and analysts predict significant growth through 2026 as brands improve formulations and expand distribution.

But challenges remain.

Amid recognition that the 2018 Farm Bill accidentally created a hemp-derived THC market, at least 15 states have tightened restrictions on products this year, citing concerns over potency and youth access.

Cannabis advocates also express concern that alcohol industry players may focus on exploiting hemp loopholes rather than advocating for full cannabis rescheduling.

CannaBuzz’s partnership with the WSWA represents a compromise.

Alcohol wholesalers gain a new revenue stream without disrupting their core business, while hemp-derived THC producers like CannaBuzz leverage established distribution networks.

The WSWA, which represents more than 380 distributor companies nationwide, is advocating for federal oversight of cannabinoid products.

WSWA has championed efforts to establish testing, labeling standards and state-level retail controls, while opposing blanket bans on synthetic cannabinoids.

The group recently lobbied Congress to protect access to natural cannabinoids, a move that could further support companies like CannaBuzz in navigating the evolving industry.