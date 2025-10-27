Hemp THC beverages targeted for crackdown in Missouri

Missouri’s new attorney general says she plans to crack down on popular hemp-derived THC beverages in the state.

Catherine Hanaway, who was sworn in last month, pledged to “utilize all vested authority in this office to attack the problem head on,” her spokesperson told the Missouri Independent.

“Our focus is on the health and safety of Missourians,” James Lawson, her chief of staff, told the newspaper.

“This is an unregulated industry that makes untested, unknown substances available to the public without any oversight, including children where we think it’s particularly detrimental,” he added.

Little detail beyond the promise of action is available.

Crackdown coming on hemp THC beverages?

Beverages with hemp-derived THC are proving extremely popular in the U.S., where mainstream retailers such as Target and Circle K are adding them to their store shelves.

Since the hemp THC industry is unregulated in Missouri, there are no state laws requiring a minimum age for purchase.

Efforts to establish formal regulations failed earlier this year.

A proposed regulatory bill faced strong opposition because it sought to limit the sale of THC edibles, vapes and other products to dispensaries only.

In the meantime, Missouri distributors and retailers have voluntarily adopted alcohol-style regulations, requiring buyers to show proof of being 21 or older and ensuring products undergo testing certification.

Hemp THC beverages promise steady growth

A recent economic study on THC beverages revealed that the industry could generate between $9.9 billion and $14.9 billion in national sales.

In Missouri, the market’s potential is estimated at $75.4 million annually.

Study author Beau Whitney estimates that nationwide sales of THC beverages in 2024 ranged between $1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Hemp-derived products accounted for 76% of the market and the remaining 24% came from from marijuana store retail sales.