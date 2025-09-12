House Republicans move to block Trump marijuana rescheduling

A key committee in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted Wednesday to block marijuana rescheduling.

The House Appropriations Committee inserted language into a spending bill that prevents money from being spent “to reschedule marijuana,” but it’s unclear whether that would stop any action the Trump administration plans to take on the issue.

Following cannabis industry efforts to woo the White House, President Donald Trump said last month the administration is “looking” at the Biden-era proposal to downgrade cannabis under federal law.

But he’ll do so despite opposition from his own party.

House Republicans oppose marijuana rescheduling

That includes lawmakers on House Appropriations such as U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican and staunch foe of cannabis reform.

Harris and his Republican colleagues voted Sept. 10 to approve the Departments of Commerce and Justice, Science, and Related Agencies spending bill.

Section 607 of the spending bill states:

“None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be used to reschedule marijuana (as such term is defined in section 102 of the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 802)) or to remove marijuana from the schedules established under section 202 of the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. 812).”

The budget provision is similar in scope to a pro-cannabis measure that forbids the Justice Department from spending money to enforce federal law against medical cannabis operations that obey state law.

The Appropriations Committee approved the bill on a 34 to 28 vote.

It would need to pass the full House and be approved by the Senate to become law.

Does Donald Trump support rescheduling marijuana?

It’s unclear what action Trump plans to take on rescheduling marijuana.

The president has walked back or cancelled many Biden-era initiatives.

Just this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi moved to officially cancel Biden-era measures to study cannabis and to ease restrictions around hemp testing.

However, the cannabis industry has been carefully cultivating the president with donations and other efforts meant to curry favor with the White House.