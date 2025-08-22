(This is a contributed guest column. To be considered as an MJBizDaily guest columnist, please submit your request here.)

The cannabis industry doesn’t have a product problem — it has a communication problem. With so many products on the shelf and no consistent system to help consumers make choices, people are left overwhelmed, confused or misinformed. For wellness-curious consumers, this creates hesitation at the point of purchase and limits long-term engagement.

A science-forward Rhode Island cannabis startup is tackling this challenge head-on with an innovation in consumer-choice infrastructure: the Experience Framework, a modular, scalable retail system grounded in behavioral science. It’s not just smart — it’s proving to be good business.

What is the Experience Framework?

At its core, the behavioral framework is a simple but transformative idea: Organize cannabis by how people want to feel, not by complicated strain names or raw THC percentages. Products are categorized across three clearly defined THC ranges — Wellness (less than 10%), Lifestyle (10–18%) and Recreational (more than 18%) — and further grouped by intended effects such as calm, focus, uplift or relief.

Each product is developed using cannabinoid and terpene data, labeled for expected outcomes, and paired with clear guidance on onset, duration and dosing. But what makes this system unique is its foundation in the Theory of Planned Behavior, a well-established behavioral science model that helps predict and influence intentional consumer behavior.

Why it works: Theory of Planned Behavior in practice

The theory holds that people are more likely to engage in a behavior — like trying cannabis — if three conditions are met:

Attitude: They believe it will produce a beneficial outcome. Subjective norms: They feel others like them use or approve of the behavior. Perceived behavioral control: They feel confident they can do it safely and successfully.

The framework was designed to directly support all three.

1. Attitude – reframing cannabis as wellness

Rather than presenting cannabis as a potent psychoactive substance or chasing “strongest high” bragging rights, the framework communicates functional benefits: better sleep, reduced stress, improved focus or light social ease. Products are described by intended effect and paired with complementary cannabinoids and terpenes to support that goal.

This helps consumers, particularly those newer to cannabis, form positive expectations about outcomes — and reduces fear or stigma.

2. Subjective norms – making wellness use socially acceptable

The startup guides retail staff to create nonjudgmental, informative conversations that focus on wellness, functionality and intentionality. This creates a welcoming space for cautious consumers and normalizes cannabis as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Add in educational podcast content and transparent product labeling, and suddenly cannabis doesn’t feel countercultural — it feels relevant, modern and shareable.

3. Perceived control – confidence through clarity

Nothing builds trust like clarity. Every Experience Framework product includes:

Clear THC and cannabinoid content

Expected effects (e.g., “gentle relaxation,” “mental clarity”)

Suggested use cases (e.g., “sleep support,” “social ease”)

Microdosed formats (starting at 2.5 milligrams THC)

Simple instructions on timing and dose

This makes it easy for consumers to understand what they’re buying — and how to use it. When people feel in control of their cannabis experience, they’re far more likely to make a purchase, enjoy it and come back for more.

Real business benefits: Beyond buzzwords

Implementing the Experience Framework is not just a feel-good marketing shift — it delivers measurable ROI for retailers. In early trials with select dispensaries, it has been shown to support:

A 12–24% increase in basket size, driven by bundled purchases and effect-aligned add-ons

Significant increases in first-time buyer conversion due to simplified product selection

Higher customer retention: Shoppers who find a product that works are more likely to return

Lower staff turnover: Employees report greater confidence, satisfaction and purpose when they’re trained to guide, not just sell

A broader customer base: Wellness users, older adults, sober-curious customers and low-dose consumers are all more likely to engage

In a crowded, price-driven market, experience-based systems like this offer differentiation and brand value that goes far beyond THC percentages.

Building the infrastructure for intentional cannabis use

The startup has built the Experience Framework into a full retail toolkit that includes:

A full-spectrum product line: Clearly labeled flower, pre-rolls and edibles ranging from microdosed to high-potency, all organized by effect

Educational tools: Consumer-facing product data sheets and a science-backed podcast that demystify cannabis with plain language

Budtender certification: A training course that teaches staff to engage in experience-based, compliant consultations

In-store guides and signage: Visuals that help customers navigate the shelf by outcome, not jargon

This integrated system supports both the consumer and the retailer — bridging the knowledge gap and turning curiosity into confidence.

Why the market is ready for this now

As cannabis matures, retailers must evolve from product providers to experience guides. That’s exactly what the Experience Framework facilitates. With U.S. cannabis consumers becoming more health-conscious, selective and effect-driven, the days of strain-name roulette are numbered.

Retailers that adopt a structured, research-informed approach will capture the next wave of growth — especially as cannabis continues to intersect with wellness, mindfulness and daily routines.

Final thought: Grow with behavior, not hype

The startup behind the Experience Framework didn’t invent the science — they applied it. By grounding their system in the Theory of Planned Behavior, they created a roadmap that aligns with how people naturally make choices.

That’s the future of cannabis retail: not more options, but better ones. Not higher potency, but higher trust. And not just product sales, but relationships built on understanding, ease and intention.

For dispensaries looking to grow beyond the hype, the path is clear — and it’s grounded in how your customers already think.

Magnus Thorsson, Ph.D., is the founder of Rhode Island-based Canna Curious, host of the podcast Guided by Wellness, and a Professor of Cannabis Entrepreneurship at Johnson & Wales University. He can be reached at magnus.thorsson@jwu.edu.