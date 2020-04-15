How COVID-19 is affecting marijuana legalization efforts across the US

The coronavirus crisis has hurt marijuana legalization efforts in the short term, with state legislatures pivoting to focus on more pressing issues and citizen groups struggling to collect enough signatures to place initiatives on November ballots.

However, several recreational and medical marijuana initiatives already had qualified for the November election before the coronavirus outbreak.

Looking ahead, some experts believe legalization could accelerate once the coronavirus is contained.

Click on the video below for a status report on marijuana legalization efforts by Marijuana Business Daily’s Jeff Smith.

