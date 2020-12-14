How passage of the SAFE Banking Act could impact cannabis businesses

Name: Denise Mink

Title: Owner

Company: Med Pharm

Headquarters: Broken Arrow/Coweta, Oklahoma

Business type: Dispensary/Processing

Do you already have banking access of some sort?

We recently were able to open a bank account in our state. It was a brutal application process, and it is not cheap—almost like adding an employee as far as cost.

Unfortunately, the bank is two hours away, so it’s time consuming to deposit money.

But we are still appreciative to have this option. We are still limited who we can pay with a check written off our business (account), but it has helped tremendously.

If normal business banking options become available for you in 2021 through legislation such as the SAFE Banking Act, how would that change your business plans or operations?

If traditional banking would be available to us, it would change the way we grow our business.

We would be interested in branching out to other locations, but we do not want to lease.

We want to purchase. If banking was opened to us, then that would become a viable option.

Tracking of money would be so much easier as well.

We spend several hours a week dealing with the cash end of this business – time we could spend growing our business in other areas.

The SAFE Banking Act would open up insurance options as well.

Currently, there are only a handful of companies willing to underwrite a cannabis business, and the rates are steep.

New players to the insurance game should help our bottom line greatly.

Would passage of the SAFE Banking Act be a big deal for your company?

We would be thrilled if SAFE Banking passed.

The difference with limited banking options was a huge plus for us, so I know if we had full access to traditional banking/lending, it would make an even larger difference.

Anything that helps the legitimacy of our industry is a positive thing.

The changes we could make to our business would be beneficial almost immediately.

What banking services would be most helpful to you and why?

Being able to accept credit cards and debit cards without going through a third party would be amazing.

We hate that our customers have to pay a fee to pay with a debit or credit card. We don’t see a dime of that, but our customers don’t know that.

We are in a rural area. (There’s) not a lot of wealth in our area. It’s hard to see people throwing hard-earned money away simply because we do not have banking options.

Lending is one of the most appealing benefits to traditional banking. To be able to grow our business like traditional non-cannabis businesses would be amazing.

The bank we currently use allows us to process payroll, but before, we had this bank (where) that was not the case. Payroll was a big, big pain.

Also, paying our monthly state and MMJ tax is something that could be easily done with a bank account versus gathering tens of thousands of dollars and heading to the tax commission to pay our bill.

Even something as simple as ordering online is a huge obstacle. Hard to participate in e-commerce without a bank.

Would you apply for a business loan? And, if so, to what end?

Without a doubt we would apply for a loan to both refinance our current property and perhaps purchase another location.

Interest rates are very low right now, but owner carry rates (the route most marijuana businesses must take) are not.

We were established credit-wise before entering the marijuana field. But banks do not care about your credit score when your money comes from marijuana. It makes no sense.

It is barbaric and needs to be changed.

Bottom line: Cannabis businesses want to be legal and accepted.

The marijuana business is stepping up in a big way as far as taxes, which are always higher than for any other business.

We are contributing at a time when our country needs it the most. We are an essential industry that deserves to be allowed to function like every other business in mainstream America.