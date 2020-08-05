Ted Whitney

Chief operating officer of Nug

Alameda, California

How did you decide what to cut and keep?

Going through that exercise, we’re saying: What’s a nice to have? What’s a need to have? Can we push some of these spends out? Can we have them triggered when we hit a certain revenue target? What’s critical to completing our plan for the year?

There were times when we said: That’s a critical element that’s going to be part of a new-item launch. I’ve already purchased $300,000 in packaging, so let’s make sure that that goes to completion. Other things can get shelved until later on when we have more bandwidth.

What were some of the main cuts?

We’ve got some retail units that we are rolling out slowly, and we are trying to offload some licenses.

Splitting a license with an operator has been a really successful way for us to get down the cost of opening up a new store. Having a partner on a license takes some financial pressure off, and having a partner who is local helps tie the business into the local community.

Have you been able to leverage good relationships?

With one company we have a tight partnership with, we’ve been able to get good credit terms. We can basically finance some of our buys. We’re able to move the material through, sell it and relay money back to them.

We can get 30- or 60-day terms in some cases. They’ve been really good about helping us get biomass on terms that work with our business model, and we get them pricing that works for theirs. We might pay more than the best deal, but it’s worth it for us because it’s not putting us into a cash-flow crunch.

Are you noticing demand for lower-priced products?

We’ve got a value-priced line under the Erb brand name that just came out. We buy smalls (smaller, lower-priced flower nuggets) from different growers around California and pass on that value to customers. Those are used for 0.6-gram pre-rolls.

We’ve definitely seen migration toward lower basket rings at the store. There’s been a total uptick in sales, but items that are on the shelf at a lower price are moving faster.

How has Nug coped with layoffs?

You have to teach people to do new things in lieu of the jobs and skill sets that have been lost. There are people from packaging, who have never filled vape carts before, filling vape carts. People who do it regularly can do 500 per hour; the new ones are getting about 75 to 80 per hour. But with training, they can come close to 500 per hour.