Considering offering marijuana delivery? A pro offers some tips

Cannabis sales through deliveries are a growing share of the overall marijuana market, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Expect deliveries to remain popular in the near term as coronavirus fears linger but also in the long term as regulators learn that deliveries can be handled safely and are a necessity for many homebound patients.

But what’s the process for adding a delivery component to a cannabis business? And how long does it take?

In response to the COVD-19 crisis, Brandon Wiegand, regional general manager at The Source medical and recreational business in Nevada, managed to put together a team of about 10 delivery drivers during one weekend in March. That team has since grown to 27 drivers.

Of course, not every company can – or needs – to move as quickly as Wiegand did initially.

In the video interview below with Marijuana Business Daily reporter Omar Sacirbey, Wiegand shared insider tips on how to add a deliver service to your business, including: