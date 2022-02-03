iAnthus closes on acquisition of New Jersey medical cannabis operation

Multistate operator iAnthus said Thursday it closed on the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in MPX New Jersey, a medical cannabis company in the state.

The deal helps pave the way for iAnthus, which has offices in Toronto and New York, to take advantage of New Jersey’s forthcoming recreational marijuana market.

ADVERTISEMENT

MJBizFactbook projects the market will reach $2 billion in annual sales by the fourth full year.

New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition on Jan. 7, according to an iAnthus news release.

Control of the lucrative marijuana operation had been the subject of a legal proceeding.

Thursday’s news release doesn’t mention that case, but an iAnthus regulatory filing states that the legal matter was resolved and closed in March 2021.

In February 2021, iAnthus raised $11 million from a debt offering with the intent to make significant improvements at the MPX cultivation and processing facility in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

The company said it also plans to open a dispensary in Atlantic City in the next few months.

As disclosed in a December news release, iAnthus still needs regulatory approvals in several states for a previously announced financial restructuring and recapitalization plan.